Ensure fair flood mitigation: Bombay High Court tells authorities

The Bombay High Court in response to a PIL that alleged mismanagement as the cause of the recent floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, has directed that concerned authorities take appropriate measures considering the issues raised by the petition.



A bench of the Chief Justice and justice Bharati Dangre has directed the central government, the state government and the Central Water Commission, who were among the respondents in the petition to have an immediate dialogue and find a solution to the issues the petition has raised.





It said that the issues need to be brought to the notice of the authorities and the petition shall be treated as a representation. On the issue of compensation, it said that it would be decided as per the state's policy.Adv Dhairyasheel Sutar appearing for the petitioners, both residents of Kolhapur, said that the petition had sought an inquiry by an expert committee to look into the recent flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts and fix responsibility for inaction, violations and mismanagement of dams on the Krishna and its tributaries.