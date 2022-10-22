ENG vs AFG: Sam Curran becomes first England bowler to get 5-wicket haul in T20Is

Sam Curran

On Saturday, October 22, Sam Curran became the first England bowler to record a five-wicket haul in T20Is. The left-arm seamer accomplished the milestone during the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter against Afghanistan at Perth Stadium.

Prior to Curran, Adil Rashid had the best bowling stats by an Englishman in T20Is. In the last T20 World Cup, the leggie produced figures of 2.2-0-2-4 against the West Indies. England prevailed by six wickets after knocking their opponents out for 55 in 14.2 overs.

The first England bowler to take a five-wicket haul in men's T20Is



Sam Curran #T20WorldCup | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/M9r7Mp4hLS — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2022

In the current game, England bowled the Afghans out for 112 in 19.4 overs, thanks to Curran's outstanding bowling, particularly towards the death. Curran took important wickets of Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

After England chose to bat first, Curran completed with figures of 3.4-10-5. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood both took two wickets to provide him the needed support.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's wicket was taken by Chris Woakes. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid had a bad day, failing to pick up a wicket and giving out 32 runs in his four overs.

For the Afghans, Ibrahim and Ghani scored 32 and 30 runs, respectively, but their efforts were unable to lift their team to a respectable total. Only four Afghan batsmen managed to reach double figures. Mohammad Nabi, who struck a fifty in the warm-up match against Pakistan, was dismissed for a duck.

READ| ‘Full stretch, goalkeeper-style’: ENG's Jos Buttler takes a stunning catch against AFG, watch video