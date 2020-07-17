Eight dead as two buildings collapse in Mumbai after heavy rain

At least eight people died and many suffered injuries as two buildings collapsed after heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

At least eight people died and many suffered injuries in separate incidents where two buildings collapsed after heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday.

Six people were killed and 23 others rescued after a portion of Bhanushali building collapsed at the Fort area of Mumbai around 2:30 pm.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached the spot to take stock of the rescue operations.

#UPDATE: One more body recovered from the site of building collapse, death toll rises to 6. Rescue operation still underway: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) https://t.co/g8N22nsnMx pic.twitter.com/juJWEIZlmB — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Apart from 14 fire tenders which were rushed to the spot, teams of personnel from the Mumbai police and NDRF are still involved in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, Aaditya Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who died after a house collapsed at Malvani in Malad area of Mumbai. Two people died in the incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, two persons were injured, after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in the city. Both the injured were taken to a hospital after the incident.