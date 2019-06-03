Drunk driving cases see a new low, thanks to cops' crackdown

If you are driving under the influence in Bandra, there is a good chance that you will not be able to give the traffic police a slip, given their special enforcement drive initiated to reduce the fatalities and bring down the cases of drunk driving. Data with the traffic cops also highlights that this strict vigilance and intensified patrolling has helped in bringing down the number of these cases from 463 to 192 in the last three years. This means that out of 100, an average of at least 90 drivers who are drunk, fall into police net for legal action.

Apart from drunk driving cases, statistics show that from January 2017 till May 2019, the total number of fatalities reported at Bandra traffic division has also come down drastically from 12 to 3.

"It is just an attempt to send a clear signal to negligent vehicle drivers — be responsible, do not drinks if you are driving or else face the music. We are on a mission to put drunk driving away for good. Given the strictness of action taken in this regards, we are expecting the numbers to go down further," said a senior traffic police officer.

Another officer observed that critical road and junctions like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, U-Bridge, Bandstand and the Bandra Reclamation Road are the soft spots where accidents have taken place before. While the sea link connects the western suburbs with south Mumbai, the U-Bridge links the eastern parts of Bandra with the S.V road.

"The Bandra Reclamation Road which leads to Carter Road and other public places was also one of the critical spots for accidents and bottleneck until we initiated the 'no parking, no halting' drive to prevent couples from parking their vehicles across the roadsides to avoid traffic snarls within the long stretch. Our patrolling in joint collaboration with the local police cops have yielded outstanding results and we will continue to urge all the drivers to rigorously maintain the discipline of traffic rules to save lives,' said Nitin Patil, police inspector of Bandra traffic division.

As per the police reports, the deployment of police which was earlier only weekend specific has been extended on a daily basis. This has made the task of catching habitual offenders and collecting e-challans and pending challans easier.

"We have been more vigilant in curbing this practise and we feel a strong message has been sent across the riders so they are being more careful to escape police action," added Patil.