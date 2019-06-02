Headlines

Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Maharashtra’s women commission to visit Nair Hospital soon

Other committees set up for investigation related to anti-ragging rules and ragging incident which occurred in the college too will be submitting their report by next week

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 02, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written a letter to the BYL Nair Hospital and Agripada Police station to submit the investigation report to the commission in the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case.
According to the women commission, they will soon be visiting the medical college campus for inspection.

Dr Manjusha Subhash Molwane, member secretary of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, said, “We haven’t yet visited the medical campus, but soon a visit and inspection will be done at Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital. We have been waiting for the hospital authority’s report.”

In the letter to the medical college, the state commission for women has questioned them about the anti-ragging rules followed in the college and hospital, the communication gap between the upper and lower caste students in the college.

Dr RN Bharmal, dean of BYL Nair Hospital denied commenting stating matter is subjudice.

Dr Sandesh Wagh, general secretary in the Maharashtra State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, said, “We have asked the authority to submit hostel’s CCTV camera footage of May 22. Because of intervention by the commission, a detailed statement of the victim’s mother has been noted by the police. No postmortem has been submitted to the commission so far, but we are trying to get the postmortem report from the authority.”

He added, “We have observed that police have not done a detailed investigation and hoping that the Crime Branch will further investigate the matter properly.”

He further said, “An observation report from the commission will out within two to three days.”

Besides this, other committees set up for investigation related to anti-ragging rules and ragging incident which occurred in the college too will be submitting their report by next week.

Dr Kalidas Chavan, registrar at Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) stated that the committee report will be out in a coming week. 

“Overall investigation is going on by the committee formed by the state government as well as a committee set up by MUHS. The committee reports will be out in three to four days.”

Fact File

  • Other committees set up for investigation related to anti-ragging rules and ragging incident which occurred in the college too will be submitting their report by next week
  • In the letter to the college, the state commission for women has questioned them about anti-ragging rules

