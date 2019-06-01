Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Kin of accused doctors deny bullying, casteist slurs

Dr Payal Tadvi had committed suicide in her college hostel

Latest News

Anagha Sawant

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 05:05 AM IST

Even as a court sent three accused doctors in the Payal Tadvi suicide case to judicial custody, their parents came to their defence. "In my eyes, my daughter is an idol, an inspiring person. She can't do anything wrong," said Arvind Mehar, father of accused Bhakti Mehar.

Arvind said Bhakti herself sought medical college admission under a reservation quota. "My daughter can't possibly pass a remark on someone's caste or quota. We are ourselves people from the OBC community. She never believed in bias or caste discrimination," he added.

On May 22, after Dr Payal Tadvi had committed suicide in her college hostel, Bhakti called her parents to narrate the incident, Arvind recalled. "My daughter called up my wife after the suicide incident. She spoke about a junior committing suicide. She said they weren't in close contact, and only knew each other through work," he said, adding that Bhakti is still shocked that her name is linked with the incident.

Similar is the case of Kavita Ahuja, mother of Dr Hema, who is also an accused in the case. "My daughter was in shock. She was crying even when telling me about the suicide. She is a very caring person. She witnessed the incident with other students who were present at the hostel. She was in shock and has been crying since," said Dr Kavita, who came to the city from Madhya Pradesh.

In all, three girls were accused: Dr Hema, Dr Bhakti and Dr Ankita Khandelwal. On Friday, as the sessions court heard the judge's orders, the trio's family members claimed they were innocent, and were unfairly being held in custody.

"We have heard about the work pressure they go through, because of which they can't sleep or eat properly. Bhakti is a soft-spoken and studious girl, she has been adjusting her workload since many days. We believe she is innocent and has not passed any remark over anybody's caste. In fact, on the day of the suicide, Tadvi was part of Bhakti's team for two surgeries," her uncle said.

Kailash Khandelwal, Ankita's father, said, "We feel it was the work pressure that Tadvi was under that led to her suicide. My daughter didn't pass any remarks over Tadvi's caste."

Who Was Payal

Post-graduate in gynac student, 26-year-old Payal Tadvi, belonged to the Tadvi Bhil community, and had got admission at the TN Topiwala college through a reserved category seat

