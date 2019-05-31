Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Forensics team to examine dupatta used for hanging

Headlines

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Meet Khan Sir, popular online tutor, who claims over 7,000 students tied him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This company sells 10 crore shares of Zomato for Rs 947 crore; check details

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Adarsh Gourav bags Hollywood project, to star in Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel series

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Forensics team to examine dupatta used for hanging

Speaking to DNA, a senior officer from the FSL informed that the dupatta which Tadvi used to hang herself shall be examined along with the DNA samples obtained from it during her postmortem.

article-main
Latest News

Dhananjay Khatri

Updated: May 31, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eight days after Payal Tadvi committed suicide at BYL Nair hospital, the officials of the Forensic Science Department (FSL) have been asked to send their teams to collect samples from the spots and after detailed examination, submit a final report to the concerned authorities including investigating police teams and the administration. The move comes after the case was transferred from the Agripada police to Crime Branch following orders from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to a source, the Physics and the DNA team of the FSL will revisit the suicide spot at the OPD building of BYL Nair hospital and collect available samples from Tadvi's room. While, the preliminary postmortem report provided by the forensic medicine department of state-run Sir JJ Group of Hospital highlight that the incident looks a case of suicide, the DNA team of the FSL shall examine the viscera to ascertain the cause of death. Dr Sadanand S Bhise, assistant professor of JJ Hospital (Department of Forensic Medicine), said, "It is a case of death by hanging. While samples have been sent to the Kalina-based Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories for further testing and investigation, the primary postmortem report does not show any evidence of murder."

Speaking to DNA, a senior officer from the FSL informed that the dupatta which Tadvi used to hang herself shall be examined along with the DNA samples obtained from it during her postmortem.

On Wednesday, Nitin Satpute, counsel representing the deceased's family, told the special court that the circumstances of Tadvi's death and evidence of a ligature mark on her neck suggested it was a murder case.

Speaking to DNA, a senior FSL officer on the condition of anonymity said, "We have sent teams who will look into the matter thoroughly from all possible angles. After our examination, we will submit a final report to the concerned authorities who will take appropriate action."In another significant development, the investigation of the case has been transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect, said the Mumbai police on Thursday. "Considering the seriousness and importance of the case, the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch," said Manjunath Singe, police spokesperson. Satpute who had demanded the transfer said, "The local police could not come up with anything concrete. They are yet to recover the CCTV footage and suicide note."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 5.42 crore

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan today or tomorrow? Know the best time to tie Rakhi

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

This family owns Delhi’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 92 crore, sold business to Lakshmi Mittal; net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE