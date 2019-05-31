Dr Payal Tadvi Suicide: Forensics team to examine dupatta used for hanging

Speaking to DNA, a senior officer from the FSL informed that the dupatta which Tadvi used to hang herself shall be examined along with the DNA samples obtained from it during her postmortem.

Eight days after Payal Tadvi committed suicide at BYL Nair hospital, the officials of the Forensic Science Department (FSL) have been asked to send their teams to collect samples from the spots and after detailed examination, submit a final report to the concerned authorities including investigating police teams and the administration. The move comes after the case was transferred from the Agripada police to Crime Branch following orders from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to a source, the Physics and the DNA team of the FSL will revisit the suicide spot at the OPD building of BYL Nair hospital and collect available samples from Tadvi's room. While, the preliminary postmortem report provided by the forensic medicine department of state-run Sir JJ Group of Hospital highlight that the incident looks a case of suicide, the DNA team of the FSL shall examine the viscera to ascertain the cause of death. Dr Sadanand S Bhise, assistant professor of JJ Hospital (Department of Forensic Medicine), said, "It is a case of death by hanging. While samples have been sent to the Kalina-based Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories for further testing and investigation, the primary postmortem report does not show any evidence of murder."

Speaking to DNA, a senior officer from the FSL informed that the dupatta which Tadvi used to hang herself shall be examined along with the DNA samples obtained from it during her postmortem.

On Wednesday, Nitin Satpute, counsel representing the deceased's family, told the special court that the circumstances of Tadvi's death and evidence of a ligature mark on her neck suggested it was a murder case.

Speaking to DNA, a senior FSL officer on the condition of anonymity said, "We have sent teams who will look into the matter thoroughly from all possible angles. After our examination, we will submit a final report to the concerned authorities who will take appropriate action."In another significant development, the investigation of the case has been transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect, said the Mumbai police on Thursday. "Considering the seriousness and importance of the case, the investigation has been transferred to the Crime Branch," said Manjunath Singe, police spokesperson. Satpute who had demanded the transfer said, "The local police could not come up with anything concrete. They are yet to recover the CCTV footage and suicide note."