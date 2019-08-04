Dombivli kid succumbs to swine flu in Mumbai

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died of swine flu in Mumbai on Thursday.

The victim, Piyusha Sail, a resident of Dombivli, had been ill since July 25. When her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital, she was diagnosed with swine flu. She was not in a very serious condition. However, she succumbed to the disease while being treated at a public hospital.

The death has brought into focus the facilities being provided at public hospitals. Sources revealed that there are no separate wards reserved for swine flu patients in public hospitals. Adding to the patients' misery, there is even a dearth of proper medicines.

Previously, another child fell prey to brain fever while another succumbed to dengue.

—Zee Media Newsroom