HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Dombivali youth found dead with severe injuries, gold chain and mobile missing

A 25-year-old youth from Dombivali was found dead with severe injuries on his neck and face caused by a sharp weapon. The Manpada police are yet to identify the accused but have not ruled out the possibility of personal enmity. The victim who works in a private firm was looted of his gold chain and a mobile.

Imran Fazal

Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 07:30 AM IST

A 25-year-old youth from Dombivali was found dead with severe injuries on his neck and face caused by a sharp weapon. The Manpada police are yet to identify the accused but have not ruled out the possibility of personal enmity. The victim who works in a private firm was looted of his gold chain and a mobile.

Nilesh Choudhary, 25, was found dead at his residence in Yash Ganga complex in Dombivali as his kin Tushar Choudhary, 21, reported the incident to the police.

"We are investigating the case and suspect that it is either robbery or personal enmity. So far only a gold chain and mobile are missing. We will further interrogate his friends and check for call records," said a Manpada police official.

"We have registered a case under section 449 (house trespass to commit an offence), 302(murder) and 392(robbery) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons," said ST Avasare, Senior Inspector, Manpada police station.

"We are also taking technical assistance to identify the accused and we will soon get the reports of post mortem," stated Avasare.

