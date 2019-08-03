DNA SPECIAL: 'MIDC man rigged Rs 100-cr contracts'

Engineer faces serious charges from legislators

An executive engineer from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation could face an inquiry following complaints by many MLAs that he has defrauded the state while allotting projects worth Rs 100 crore.



DNA has accessed a copy of one such complaint against Prakash Chavan, addressed to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, MIDC secretary and the Anti-corruption Bureau. Chavan has termed the charges baseless.



The letter says the state had floated tenders for the construction of an effluent disposal point with a 630-mm high-density polyethylene line and a diffuser for Rs 26 crore. One of the key conditions was that the bidder should have carried out micro-tunnelling with 500 diameter beneath a creek for three years.



While Chavan disqualified two of the three bidders saying they had no relevant experience, the engineer awarded the contract to the third party, which had claimed to have carried out similar work for Delhi Jal Board, at Rs 47 crore, said the letter, written by Nagesh Patil, a Shiv Sena MLA from Nanded.



"However, an RTI reply from the Delhi Jal Board showed that the work experience certificate submitted by the contractor was fake. This firm had carried out micro-tunnelling for a sewer line on the roadside," Patil said.



"This is nothing but a huge loss of revenue to the MIDC. This work order was grabbed by quoting abnormally high rates as there was no other competitive bidder," read Patil's letter. The complaint cites more alleged malpractices by Chavan in projects like construction of a training centre, road maintenance and beautification of MIDC offices. "Works of more than Rs 100 crore have been fraudulently allotted. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis must get this matter probed and punish the guilty."

DNA tried reaching out to the CM, but was told he was caught up with the Maha Janadesh Yatra. However, his office said the complaint against Chavan will be looked into. Satis Gavai, secretary of the Industries Department, was not available for comments.

Engineer Chavan said all the allegations against him are baseless. "I have been doing good work and it has been appreciated by my seniors. There must be some internal politics behind these allegations. I am a busy man and do not want to pay much attention to them."