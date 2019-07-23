DNA SPECIAL: 11 satellite phones seized at Mumbai airport in 10 yrs - RTI

A total of 11 satellite phones have been seized by the Sahar police between January 2008 and March 2019. This was revealed in a reply to an RTI application filed by DNA. The reply further revealed that four people arrested by the police were convicted after the charges against them were established in the court.

A senior rank officer from the Central Industrial Reserve Force (CISF) said that the number of seizures of satellite phones from the airports have come down significantly. The stringent laws regarding the possession of such phones have created an impact. "Firstly, the number of seizures is not evident on a daily basis as it happens occasionally but whenever these phones are recovered from the airport, lawbreakers turns out to be a foreign national. Indians are well aware of the law," said the officer.

The CISF first intercepts the phone and after questioning the carrier, the device is seized and the carrier is handed over to the local police where they book them under relevant sections of the Indian Wireless Act and the Indian Telegraph Act.

Indian state-owned telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) who is providing Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) since 2017 in India have said in its website that the usage of satellite phones is suitable for persons working in disaster-affected areas, defence, border security organisations, disaster management bodies, trekkers and fishermen. Even the Department of Telecommunications have stated that satellite phones are permitted only with specific permission or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the body.

"There are security-related threats associated with satellite phones. If caught without any authorisation, be ready to face action," added the CISF officer.

KNOW THIS

What is a satellite phone?

Also known as satphones, satellite phones offer communication via satellite as opposed to terrestrial mobile towers. It facilitates communication in remote destinations and is most commonly used where terrestrial mobile services may not be available. Such phones can work in any part of the country even inside flights and ships too as they completely rely on signals coming from the satellite located about 35,000 kms above the earth. However, it is also criticized as bulky and cumbersome and they require an unobstructed view of the sky in order to operate effectively.

Threats related to satellite phones

Other than its communication purposes, some of the perceived threats related to the phone are that it is also prone to jamming and security threats, including surveillance and interception. The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks highlighted the ability of terrorist groups to orchestrate attacks using satellite phones. The rules of possession and selling of such phones have been made more stringent in India.

Rules in other countries

Chad, Cuba, North Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka and Sudan. (In all these countries, prior permission for transportation and possession is required and only authorised officials can grant such permits)

The usage

