DNA RAIN CHECK: Slow desilting and silt depositions plague Bhandup

The civic body is running against time as monsoon is hardly a month away and even half of the de-silting work has not done in most parts of the city. Bhandup, which is prone to flooding and landslide, has no different story to tell. Minor as well as major drains (nullah) of the area have not been cleaned completely.

Minor nullahs along Khindi Pada Dargah Road, SBI road in Bhandup (west) along the LBS marg, LBS Marg-Tank road junction and Village road area witness flooding during monsoon with just one to two hours rainfall. Desilting work on small drains along LBS marg is on, however, the pace is very slow.

Among major drains, desilting is complete at the Usha Nagar nullah that connects with minor nullhas of Village road. However, the silt has not been removed and heaps of it are deposited across the ward, especially along Village Road.

Bhusan Nikam, a civic activist says, "Silt removed from drains have not lifted even though several days have passed and gradually, the silt may gather in the drain again." He added that work along the LBS road is not complete either.

The civic administration is confident that it will complete the drain cleaning work before monsoon. According to them, by May 10, only around 45 per cent of the work was done, while in this period last year, the civic body had completed 63.5 per cent of the work.

Niakm said that the pace at which the work is progressing, it does not seem that it will be done before the monsoons.

The civic chief has already instructed all deputy municipal commissioners and assistant municipal commissioners to monitor monsoon works and visit the sites to check the quality of work. But, on ground, the situation is different.

Apart from flooding, the area is also prone to landslides. According to the disaster management cell of the BMC, they are yet to get details of landslide-prone areas in the city. However, as per the 2017 report, there are around 161 landslide locations in the ward. "We expect that in a couple of days, we will get details of these area," said an official from the BMC's disaster management cell.

Official speak: Santosh Dhonde, assistant commissioner of S ward says:

A lot of work has been done to prevent water logging. Earlier, water logging continued for 10 to 12 hours even after it stopped raining. Now, it clears within one or two hours. We will install pump to flush out water at 12 locations that are chronic. We will also complete the desilting work by the end of May. We are focusing on areas where traffic gets affected, such as Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road and ensuring that traffic does not get disturbed during rainfall. Since Bhandup has the maximum number land slide spots, we will put up banners to create awareness among residents.