DNA Rain Check: Service the service road so it doesn't disappear under water

Kala Nagar: A saucer for rainwater

The gateway to the upscale corporate hub of Bandra -Kurla Complex (BKC), Kalanagar, with the Mithi River running on one side and the Western Express Highway on the other, is Mumbai's oldest settlements. And its fundamental infrastructure is crying for modernisation.

"There's practically a deluge in areas near MIG Club, Teachers' Colony and the service road during heavy rains, as the storm water drains are not only not cleaned properly, but they are so poor that rainwater doesn't even enter them. Muck removed during their clean-up is left on the roadside for weeks. The worst is when the service road next to the highway gathers water," said Manoj Rathod, a Gandhi Nagar resident.

It is important that this low-lying area on the banks of the Mithi has a very efficient and well-maintained drainage network, he added.

Matoshree, the residence of the president of the Shiv Sena, which holds the reins to the BMC, is in Kalanagar.

Local corporator Rohini Kamble said she, her predecessor Anil Triambakkar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar inspected the area on Thursday and discussed the residents' issues. She said the PWD has been informed of the service road's plight.

Triambakkar said a lot of redevelopment projects going on in the locality have damaged the drains. "It is important for the BMC to check and maintain them ," he said.