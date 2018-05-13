Headlines

DNA Rain Check: Pretty damp sure it will be flooded: Residents

Vakola: Locals temper their hopes despite drain work

Virat A Singh

Updated: May 13, 2018, 05:35 AM IST

One of the worst flooding spots in Mumbai. That's how Mumbaikars residing near Vakola nullah think about their neighbourhood. The work of widening the drains to allow them to draw off more rainwater from the streets is in progress, but nobody is making any optimistic bets. It is safer to adopt a wait and watch policy, residents of Anand Nagar and adjoining low-lying areas near the nullah will tell you.

Basavaraj Vaidikar, member of Vakola Advanced Locality Management (ALM) said that right from Swagat Hotel, near the junction of the Western Express Highway, up till Anand Nagar and onward to the R Patuck Road, localities on either side of the nullah are inundated.

Vaidikar accompanied DNA to survey the area for its monsoon preparedness.

He said while the BMC has initiated the work on wider drain pipes, the neighbourhood has long been neglected by the BMC and "we are not sure how much of a difference that will make. It will be clear only in the upcoming monsoon, on a heavy rain day."

He voiced his doubts about the Vakola nullah having been cleaned and desilted thoroughly. "The work is moving at a snail's pace and there is lot of garbage that still needs to be cleared. At some portions, debris has been dumped and tiny plants have sprouted in it," he said.

Why does the BMC's nullah clean-up begin in May, when it is too late to do a thorough job, he wondered aloud.

Local corporator Sadanand Parab said he was confident there would be no flooding this year. "We have decided to lay a totally new drainage system as the present one is choked, even non-existent in some parts. The 4x4 drains starting from near Anand Nagar to Vakola nullah, costing around Rs 1.40 crore, will be operation soon. I am continuously monitoring the work," he said.

Bharat Vishwakarma, Vakola ALM president said he was pretty sure the area will go through the usual.

"Building a drain isn't going to help matters. To ensure that the locality is freed of flooding, all drains, small and big, have to be completely cleaned up and well-maintained. But in this area, most of the drains are defunct," Vishwakarma said.

DRY HOPES

The work of cleaning the Vakola nullah is moving at a snail’s pace; there is lot of garbage and debris that still needs to be cleared, said Vaidikar.  

