Mumbai

DNA RAIN CHECK - Ongoing work on 522 roads will be over by May end: BMC

Of the 1106 road works that are to be carried out in a financial year, the BMC has planned to complete half of the road work before monsoon

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 12, 2018, 06:10 AM IST

The road department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ensured that the ongoing work of the 522 roads will be completed by the end of May. The move is in lieu with the mandatory deadline to complete the work before monsoon. Normally, monsoon hits Mumbai in the second week of June.

Of the 1106 road works that are to be carried out in a financial year, the BMC has planned to complete half of the road work before monsoon arrives in the city. Vinod Chithore, the chief engineer of the road department in BMC said, "The work on the 522 roads are going on and we will complete it by end of May. The work includes repairing 46 junctions."

The BMC has decided to take up renovation and cleaning work on 584 roads including 27 junctions after the monsoons. "We will take this work after monsoon and will complete it by the end of March 2018," said Chithore.

Every year, the BMC list the roads for which the work needs to be completed before monsoon. This year, the civic administration had listed 1200 roads to be repaired before monsoon. But, by end of April 2018, the civic body has managed to complete the work for only 879 roads.

Road works are divided in two categories— project roads and priority roads. The work of the 879 roads that were completed included both project roads and priority roads. There is a total of 658 project roads and 458 priority roads. The BMC expects that the work on all the 311 project roads and 211 priority roads will be completed by the end of May.

Last year, the BMC failed to meet the deadline to complete all road works as contractors claimed that they could not get raw materials easily. Contractors used to procure stone chips from Thane and Navi Mumbai. However, the ban from the National Green Tribunal (NBT) closed all queries in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

MONSOON PLANS

  • Of the 1106 road works that are to be carried out in a financial year, the BMC has planned to complete half of the road work before monsoon
     
  • BMC will take up renovation and cleaning work on 584 roads including 27 junctions after the monsoons

