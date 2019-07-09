DNA EXCLUSIVE: Unsold pile crushes sugar mills in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's sugar sector is reeling under a terrible crisis as factories are unable to cope with the mismatch between production cost and selling price. Balance sheets of most factories are distressed, and the factories are facing a survival challenge.

About 102 cooperative and 93 private sugar factories had produced 107 lakh tonnes after completion of the crushing season in 2018-19.

The sugar industry has so far sold 60 lakh tonnes and exported 15 lakh tonnes. It could sell another 10 lakh tonnes, but it still leaves leaving 65 lakh tonnes of sugar worth Rs 20,000 crore unsold. This will be carried forward along with the launch of the new crushing season for 2019-20 in November.

Apart from disposal of the sugar freshly produced, factories are also struggling to sell the carry-forward stock of 42 lakh tonnes.

Industry sources said most of the 195 factories might not participate in the coming crushing season due to issues of sugarcane availability, poor finances, unpaid debts and operational costs.

"Data of 45 cooperative sugar factories compiled by the Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories in Maharashtra revealed that their debt to equity ratio is 1:9.5, which makes their operation unsustainable. For some of the factories that have taken unsecured loans, it is as high as 1:11,'' a senior official from the Federation told DNA.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday the government had bent enough policies to help the sugar industry and it would be impossible to extend more support to the sector battling excess output and higher input cost. He suggested producing ethanol from sugarcane, if the industry wanted to weather the storm.

He added that banks were also reluctant to provide loans to the factories that decide to go for producing ethanol or molasses by curtailing sugar production or by not opting for it.

"Therefore, factories have suggested that a tripartite agreement between the factory, bank and oil marketing companies should be inked with the opening of an escrow account. Banks will have first claim on the money that comes to escrow account. But banks and oil marketing companies have yet to agree to this proposal. Therefore, the Centre needs to intervene,'' he added.

The chairman of an ailing sugar cooperative who did not want to be named said the factories will have to step up exports instead of keeping the stock idle. "They can earn some money which will help settle payments of farmers and banks," he said.