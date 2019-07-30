DNA EXCLUSIVE: UGC threatens to brand event management college ‘fake’

The University Grants Commission has directed a city-based event management institute, which claims collaboration with the Mumbai University, to desist from running as a franchise, warning that it could be included in the statutory body’s list of fake universities.

In a letter dated July 9, UGC has objected to the use of the word ‘National’ by the National Academy of Event Management and Development (NAEMD), saying it can be used only by educational institutes established and controlled by the Centre.

NAEMD has two branches in Mumbai – Lords Universal, GCSI, in Goregaon and on Universal Tilak Road, Ghatkopar. It also has a presence in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in areas like PR and sports management. It apparently charges between Rs 3 and Rs 4 lakh for degree courses and admits 500 UG/PG students every year.

Claiming innocence, NAEMD termed the issue the result of a confusion.

According to NAEMD, it has collaborated with the Garware Institute of Career Education & Development of Mumbai University. However, UGC says no university, whether central, private, state or deemed, can offer its programmes through franchising arrangement with private coaching institutions.

The apex education body has asked NAEMD to immediately withdraw the collaboration reference from its website and stop displaying of UG and PG courses on www.naemd.com. Meanwhile, the institute has stopped using the word ‘National’ on its website.

UGC’s objection NAEMD says it is operating in collaboration with Garware institute of Mumbai University UGC says Garware can’t offer its programmes through private coaching institutes UGC has asked NAEMD to withdraw the collaboration reference from its website NAEMD said it has done no wrong and termed the UGC warning a confusion

A source from MU said, “The Garware institute runs several courses on 50-50 or 60-40 arrangement where it runs the course and the Mumbai University awards the certificate. In this case, one has to ascertain whether MU has given any permission.”

UGC has written to the Registrar of MU clarifying that Garware institute doesn’t have the authority to award affiliations to other colleges. It has also asked MU to take necessary action in this case.

“We are running in collaboration with Garware institute. We have all kinds of permission and we educate students to match industry standards. According to the ‘Maharashtra State Public University Act’, we are autonomous and have the freedom to run courses in collaboration with Garware institute.

“From our admission forms to exams forms, we print Garware institute’s name. We are legally running our institution,” said Vipul Solanki, director, NAEMD.

Earlier on May 7, the UGC had issued a show-cause notice to NAEMD in this matter. In their reply, Solanki had said, “There is confusion to UGC. We are not offering courses but courses are offered by the University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute of Career Education & Development in collaboration with NAEMD. The counselling and marketing of the courses offered under the collaboration.”

When DNA reached out to the Registrar’s office of MU, he sounded ignorant about the issue and sought more time to find out the details. Despite repeated attempts, Garware institute officials were unavailable, while UGC Joint Secretary Surendra Singh refused to comment on the case.