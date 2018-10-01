DNA EXCLUSIVE: Minor rape cases on the rise, 2018 got worse for kids

In a shocking case of crime against minors, Navi Mumbai Police had arrested a 34-year-old, Rehan Qureshi, for allegedly sexually abusing as many as six minor girls in Navi Mumbai area last week. His interrogation revealed that he has at least 14 such cases registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar areas.

The incident has brought to the fore increasing incidence of crime against minors. Mumbai has witnessed 375 cases of rape of minors between January and August this year, as compared to 287 cases registered during the same period last year.

According to the statistics provided by Mumbai Police, between January and August this year, 375 minor rape cases were registered in the city under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). 365 of these cases were detected with a detection rate of 97 per cent. Last year during same period 287 cases of rape of minors were registered in the city out of which 269 cases were detected with a detection rate of 94 per cent.

Taking a deeper look at the other cases related to harassment of minors under POCSO revealed that 330 cases of molestation of minors were registered from January till August this year and 274 cases were detected with a detection rate of 83 per cent. Last year during same period 220 cases of molestation of minors were registered in the city of which 214 cases were detected with a detection rate of 97 per cent.

"We have observed that in most cases of rape and molestation, accused persons are known to the victims. In some cases, minors elope with their partners and establish a physical relationship. Despite consent of the minor, the sexual act is considered as rape as per the law. More cases being registered also means that victims are coming forward and are raising their voice against their tormentors. We take each and every case against women and minors seriously and ensure that culprits are brought to book," said a senior Mumbai Police officer.