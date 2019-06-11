DNA EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra govt forms panel to put MIDC land row to rest

To streamline the procedure for the denotification of the notified or acquired land by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), henceforth the approval of a high power committee will be needed.

An MIDC officer told DNA, ''A seven-member high level committee headed by the additional chief secretary (industries) will make its recommendation within 30 days to the state government for the denotification of already notified or acquired land for industrial use. Thereafter, the committee will seek the state government's approval for the denotification of land. The committee has been delegated powers to thoroughly scrutinise the provisions with regard to denotification in MIDCAct, 1961 and recommend it in a month for denotification.''

The trigger to establish a high power committee was felt after Opposition parties in August 2017 levelled serious allegations against industries minister Subhash Desai for denotification of MIDC land in Igatpuri, Nashik to favour some builders. Although Desai denied the charges, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appointed a one-member panel chaired by former bureaucrat KP Bakshi to look into the allegations. The committee suggested that the team of officials must go to the site and carry out a plot-wise survey.

The Bakshi committee probed denotification of prime industrial lands in Igatpuri, Nashik from 2002 to 2017. The committee found that between August 2002 and August 2017, an estimated 32,000 hectares in 160 cases was denotified. However, the committee observed that there was no conflict of interest.

The committee gave a clean chit to Desai and his predecessors but observed that bureaucrats were at fault for not bringing to the CM's notice dispute regarding denotification. The bureaucrats should have taken CM's instructions in this regard.

The government had amended the rule in 2009 to increase the time period for denotification from 20 years to 35 years. MIDC officer hoped that the denotification of industrial land will be done in transparent manner following the government's move to put in place a mechanism in the form of a high power committee.

Realty Check