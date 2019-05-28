Headlines

DNA EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra govt drafts Land Titling Bill for optimum utilisation

The aim is to avoid malpractices & protect persons from being defrauded

Sanjay Jog

Updated: May 28, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

The Maharashtra government has crafted Land Titling Bill, 2019 in a bid to promote optimum utilisation of land as an important economic resource for individual owners and for the economy. The bill proposes the introduction of a system of registration of land titles to ensure single-point availability of entire gamut of information including all encumbrances, related to a particular piece of land. The government is expected to table the bill in the ensuing monsoon session of the state legislature slated for the third week of June. Other states are expected to enact a similar Act in the course of time.

With the enactment of the law, the government hopes that there will be optimum use of land with reduced litigation, ensure ease in land-based credit and would help boost economic growth. At present, a single act of transfer or property involves a minimum of four legislations, a minimum of two authorities which results in delay in time and escalations in cost.

Speaking to DNA, state revenue department official said, "The Landing Titling Act aimed at creation and maintenance of a record of immovable properties to serve as a conclusive record of titles in order to give security to the title and rights of persons owning, purchasing or receiving the property. This will improve land administration system and ensure the security of title over properties with special focus on properties whose title are being created like new apartments and flats and also properties being allotted by the government and semi-government authorities." He informed that the proposed system of registration of transactions affecting title and rights on immovable properties will protect persons from being defrauded while dealing in a property.

Spokesperson of Builders Association of India, Anand Gupta said that it will streamline the title of each land and property and avoid malpractices or fraud during transactions by registering the same document at different authorities.

"The proposed Act will improve the confidence of landowners, developers, consumers, financial institutions encourage them to maintain transparency in transactions," he added.

Keeping Records

  • The bill proposes introduction of a system of registration of land titles to ensure single-point availability of entire gamut of information including all encumbrances, related to a particular piece of land 
  • This will provide transparency and easy accessibility of information on land and land transactions
  • The records will contain details relating to immovable property owned by a person, nature of ownership, and so on 

