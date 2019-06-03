DNA EXCLUSIVE: Babus to decide fate of ‘bad’ bridges today

The re-audit of bridges in the western and eastern suburbs after the Himalaya Bridge collapse, resulted in detection of 15 bridges (FoBs, RoBs, and bridges over nullahs) that were in a dilapidated state

Each time you decide to cross over the shaky Ghatkopar bridge, think twice.

There are five other bridges (25 metre wide) which are open to buses and other heavy traffic despite being declared dangerous in re-audit. The fate of 12 precarious bridges (including small FOBs and bridges) will be decided today by additional municipal commissioner for Roads and Bridges.

The re-audit of bridges in the western and eastern suburbs after the Himalaya Bridge collapse, resulted in detection of 15 bridges (FoBs, RoBs, and bridges over nullahs) that were in a dilapidated state. Earlier audit reports stated 14 bridges dangerous, of which eight were demolished by the BMC. Nine other bridges (excluding Ghatkopar bridge) have been closed for traffic or pedestrian movement. The BMC is yet to pull down the other bridges as they are crucial for connectivity.

There are five dangerous bridges, namely Bandra- Dharavi Road (28 m wide), Juhu-Tara Road (28 m), Chandavarkar nullah bridge- Borivali (30 m), Oshiwara nullah ( 27 m) and PremNagar nullah in Borivali (29 m). Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of the K East ward said, "The Oshiwara nullah bridge is like an extended part of Mrunaltai flyover. The Bridges Department informed us to close the bridge as it is dangerous. We are trying to find a solution."

Chanda Jadhav, assistant commissioner of P South ward told, "We have closed middle section of Piramal Nullah."

BMC is looking for alternate options as corporators have been insisting on keeping the bridges open to avoid traffic woes. There are six small bridges -- Dhobhi Ghat nullah bridge, Meghwadi nullah bridge, Factory Lane Nullah, Panther Nagar nullah FOB, Nilkanth bridge nullah and Hans Bhurga Marg nullah bridge which also not closed despite being declared as dangerous.