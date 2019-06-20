DNA EXCLUSIVE: Affordable housing will be our priority, says Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Maharashtra Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in an interview with DNA said that the affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be his priority.



"We have to reverse the present pyramid from the developer to the common man. We should not work for developers but for the common man who has helped us come at this level," said Patil. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was the leader of the Opposition, was recently inducted as a Cabinet Minister with Housing Ministry portfolio.



"Unless we change our priorities, we will not able to meet the expectations of the common man. Everyone wants to buy their dream home and as government, we will help them to fulfil their dream," said Vikhe Patil. He said that, Mumbai is an island city where open land is hardly available for further development. "The cost of the land is high in the city, therefore we will identify land at the periphery where a large number of affordable houses will be constructed," informed Patil.





Housing minister is also having meetings with his various departments from the last two days. He said that housing department officials should be also efficient and honest with their work. "I told them if they are honest with the department and work, I will protect them. But dishonest officials will not be protected. Strict actions will be taken against errant officials. We will not spare anyone," Vikhe Patil added. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government has planned to construct 19.40 lakh affordable houses by 2022. In the last four year, 26 lakh people are registered under this scheme. Government has sanctioned construction of 11.80 lakh affordable houses so far, while Rs 1,387 crore fund has been sanctioned for the construction of small and affordable houses.Patil said that projects under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) will be also scrutinised. "I have asked the SRA authority to submit the detailed reports of projects. If there are any issues, that will be addressed and slowed down projects will be pushed and subsequently, approval will be given. The tenant and buyers should get houses on time."Commenting on his joining to BJP, he said that he is in BJP ruling government so his focus in on work and development.