Dismayed Dombivali women threaten Shiv Sena with loss of 20,000 votes

The women said that despite having Sena corporators, MLAs, Mps, and even guardian ministers, Dombivli lags behind in terms of infrastructural development.

Naveeta Singh

Updated: Nov 01, 2018, 04:15 AM IST

Tired of the lack of civic apathy towards their problems, over 100 women from Dombivali wrote to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray threatening to boycott the party in the upcoming general elections.

The women said that despite having Sena corporators, MLAs, Mps, and even guardian ministers, Dombivali lags behind in terms of infrastructural development.

When their pleas to KDMC (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation) and MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) went unheard, the women of Milapnagar, MIDC, wrote to Thackeray on October 26 as a last resort.

“Our area is riddled with bad roads, pollution, health, and hygiene issues. Writing to and meeting our political representatives have gone in vain,” Nilam Latkar, a resident of Milapnagar, wrote in the letter.

“Many residents are shifting to better areas; if this situation continues then we will boycott Sena in the upcoming polls. That could amount to a loss of over 20,000 votes,” said Latkar.

The women claimed that the they’ve had Sena corporators, MLAs and MPs since 1995, but it helped them in no way. “The roads are so bad that if a school bus or any heavy vehicle passes by, it leaves behind a cloud of dust,” she said.

“Due to these dust particles we suffer from respiratory disorders like cough and cold throughout the year,” she added.

Usha Potnis, another resident said that the authorities just do patchwork repairs during the monsoons. “And whenever we ask them for permanent good roads, they say they do not have enough funds for it,” she said. These women also claim that both MIDC which have these residential areas and KDMC keep shifting the responsibility of repairing roads to each other.

DISMAYED

Tired of the lack of civic apathy towards their problems, over 100 women from Dombivli wrote to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray threatening to boycott the party in the upcoming general elections. They said that they lag behind in terms of infrastructural development.

