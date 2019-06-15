Didi vs Doctors: Mumbai doctors back their Kolkata colleagues

The resident doctors and medical interns participated in the nationwide strike to protest against the repeated violence taking place against the medical fraternity. The resident doctors used various ways to show their support such as wearing a bandage on the forehead, wearing helmets to name a few.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has declared the closure of health service besides casualty and emergencies on June 17 for 24 hours. According to the public hospitals in Mumbai, while the resident doctors attended emergency cases and surgeries, it did not harm the functioning of the hospital. While the KEM Hospital's resident doctors and interns gathered in the hospital premises wearing black clothes and few had the bandage on their forehead, the BYL Nair Hospital's resident doctors were wearing helmets and showed placards to protest against the violence.

Dr Nishtha Khatri, President of KEM Hospital's representative of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said, "We have assembled in order to protest against the repeated violence taking place against the medical fraternity. In order to express our condemnation towards the attack that took place at NRS Medical College, Kolkata, residents, as well as interns, have dressed in black and we have formed a human chain to protest against the inhumane incident that took place in Kolkata. Even after working selflessly day in and day out, doctors are assaulted."

Sion Hospital's resident doctors used their time by donating blood on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM Hospital, one of the major civic-run hospital in the city, said, "The out-patient department (OPD) had few longer queues but the functioning was managed without any trouble. More than 72 surgeries were performed. The strike did not harm much."

Protest to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, who stopped work on Tuesday protesting against the assault on their colleagues, in the city on Friday — ANI

Adding more information, Dr Mohan Joshi from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, said, "The OPD was managed by the senior doctors. Since it was a one day strike, the functioning of the hospital was not affected much." Doctors at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra were working with black ribbons tied on their arm as a condemn of increasing events of attacks on doctors including the attack on doctors in West Bengal.

