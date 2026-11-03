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Dia Mirza's Diwali video controversy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis backs BMC, but what did he say?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to Dia Mirza's deleted Diwali video, which has sparked a controversy. He even backed BMC's decision and termed the ongoing row a 'very small issue'. Check out what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Dia Mirza's Diwali video controversy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis backs BMC, but what did he say?
Fadnavis backs BMC's right to delete Dia Mirza's Diwali video. (Screengrab from IANS video)
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Amid the ongoing actress Dia Mirza's Diwali video row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reserves the authrotiy to decide what content should be retained or removed from its social media platforms. Earlier today, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to re-upload the Bollywood actress' video, wherein she is urging people not to burst firecrackers on public streets during Diwali.

While speaking to reporters, the Maharashtra CM said, ''I don't know whether the High Court reprimanded anyone or expressed any opinion, because this matter did not even go to the High Court. So, where is the question of a reprimand? The video was deleted at the BMC's discretion. When managing any social media handle, the decision about what to retain and what to remove rests with the person managing it. They took that decision.''

''Dia Mirza may be a well-known actress, but she is not a major national leader. I don't think this is an issue at our level. You should ask us about issues concerning our level, rather than matters of lesser importance,'' he added.

Why was Dia Mirza's Diwali video removed?

In its campaign, BMC included several popular personalities such as Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajinkya Rahane to promote eco-friendly Diwali and create awareness about the harmful effects of firecrackers. However, Dia Mirza's video was removed from BMC's social media handles after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her participation. He defended BMC's decision to strike down Mirza's video, saying that people do not need lessons on how to celebrate Diwali from those who had been associated with anti-India forces.

''Look, some people are trying to spread anarchy in this country. And to spread this anarchy, they have joined hands with anti-India forces. Any person who shows sympathy toward anti-India forces—we do not feel the need to take tuition from such a person on how we should celebrate Diwali. They should please not teach us how to celebrate Diwali. Diwali has been celebrated in this country for over 5,000 years and will continue to be celebrated in the times to come,'' the Maharashtra BJP president had said.

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