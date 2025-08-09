Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital city, IMD predicts 'thunderstorm with rain' today, minimum temperature to be...
Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday. Areas including Shastri Bhawan, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar witnessed intense showers. Waterlogging was witnessed in Mathura Road following light rain, as well as Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7 was waterlogged after precipitation in the early hours of Saturday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday's forecast says, "thunderstorm with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.
The monsoon season has taken a deadly toll on the state. Since June 20, a total of 202 deaths have been recorded due to monsoon-related incidents. Of these, 108 people lost their lives due to rain, floods, and landslides, while 94 deaths occurred in road accidents, as per the latest official data.
The IMD also reported that rainfall in Himachal Pradesh during August so far is 35 per cent above normal, with districts like Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, and Una recording almost double the average rainfall.
From June 1 to August 8, the state has received 13 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Shimla district, followed by Mandi, where rainfall is about 65 per cent above normal. Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra districts have also recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than usual. Despite the wet conditions, no major flood warnings have been issued yet, as rainfall remains light in many regions at present.