Delhi’s Pollution Crackdown: Nearly 17000 older vehicles stopped at border in just 9 days

According to data from the Delhi Traffic Police, officials stopped and inspected 3,877 vehicles from November 1 to 9, averaging at least 8,208 a day, and sent back 16,827 of them — nearly 1,870 daily.

Senior traffic police officers said that during the first nine days of the ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, which began on November 1 under the winter action plan, at least 16,827 non-CNG and non-electric vehicles that were not registered in Delhi were turned back from the city’s borders.

According to data from the Delhi Traffic Police, officials stopped and inspected 3,877 vehicles from November 1 to 9, averaging at least 8,208 a day, and sent back 16,827 of them — nearly 1,870 daily. Meanwhile, 696 vehicles were penalised for breaking the no-entry ban rules. The rest were permitted entry after verification confirmed they met the norms.

Delhi bars non-BS-VI vehicles till Jan 31

From November 1 to January 31, non-Delhi-registered vehicles that fail to meet BS-VI emission standards have been barred from entering the Capital.

“Special enforcement teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi’s transport, food supplies and consumer affairs departments and municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other concerned stakeholders have been carrying out the drive as part of our winter action plan to curb air pollution in the city. The teams are mostly deployed on the 26 main borders that Delhi shares with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The enforcement is done in such a way that it does not lead to heavy traffic jams or cause inconvenience to commuters,” said a senior officer, preferring anonymity.

On Monday, officials inspected 7,551 vehicles and sent back 1,099 at Delhi’s borders, while 32 vehicles were challaned; non-destined vehicles — those not travelling to Delhi — formed the largest group at 637.

Heavy and medium goods vehicles came second, with 172 vehicles turned back from the borders and 20 others challaned on Monday. A total of 156 light commercial vehicles, 84 light motor vehicles such as cars, and 47 two-wheelers were also sent back. Buses were lowest on the list, with only three turned back on Monday, the data showed.

In total, 382 private cars were challaned over the nine-day ban period across the city. Two-wheelers were next with 138 challans, followed by heavy and medium goods vehicles at 97 and light goods vehicles at 76. The three buses fined were the only buses to be challaned between November 1 and 9, according to data shared by the officers cited above.

Delhi collects Rs 1.39 crore from BS-VI ban

Penalties and environmental compensation of over Rs 1.39 crore were imposed through the 696 challans issued for violating the ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards, with private cars contributing the biggest share at ₹76.40 lakh.

Traffic police data also revealed that 987 vehicles were caught and fined on Monday for plying in the city without valid pollution under control certificates (PUCC), pushing the total for the year to 7,502 vehicles as of Monday. These vehicles faced a total fine of ₹7.50 crore for failing to meet PUCC requirements, the data showed.