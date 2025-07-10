Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

The epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana and took place at a depth of 14 km.

A massive earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. The tremors were felt around 9.04 am and lasted for a minute.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 4 km northeast of Jhajjar in Haryana and took place at a depth of 14 km.



(This is a developing story)

