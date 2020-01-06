Delhi Elections datesheet: Voting to be held on February 8, results on February 11

Delhi Assembly Elections dates have been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The people of the national capital will vote for a new chief minister on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The announcement was made on Monday by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sunil Arora. With the announcement of Delhi election dates, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

Polling to be held at 13,750 polling stations. According to the poll body chief, total electors in the final electoral roll of the NCT of Delhi as on January 6, 2020 are 1,46,92,136.

Informing about the a new concept of absentee voters, Arora said, "New concept of absentee voters has been introduced which enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. PWDs & Sr citizens above 80 yrs can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot."

The five-year term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly will end on February 22 and a new House is to be constituted before that.

It may be noted that in 2015, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had a landmark victory after it secured 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature. The party is now eyeing a second consecutive term banking on freebies that it provided to Delhiites including free water, free electricity up to 200 units, free ride for women in DTC and cluster buses, among other measures.

Both AAP and BJP have already started campaigning for the elections.