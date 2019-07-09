Defend our quota in Supreme Court, Marathas tell Maharashtra govt

Maratha organisations have appealed to the state government to strongly oppose a petition filed in the Supreme Court by Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of Youth For Equality NGO, challenging 12% reservation in education and 13% in jobs for Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) Act 2018.

The apex court will hear the petition on July 12.

Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Vinod patil has already filed a caveat in the apex court seeking not to grant ex-parte ruling in the case. He told DNA, "It is now the government's job to defend the quota for Maratha community under the SEBC category. The reservation has been made applicable with the release of the government notification.'' He said senior advocate Shyam Divan will represent them in court.

Dr Gaurav Pawar, who represents Maratha students in postgraduate medical and dental courses, said the government should protect their admission under the SEBC Act and not revok it. "We have also filed a caveat and will argue our case in support of the quota,'' he said.

Research scholar Balasaheb Sarate said the Bombay High Court had said in its order it hoped the state would discharge its duty under section 11 of the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission Act, 2005 and bring the reservation conferred on other backward classes and the SEBC within the 50% ceiling set by the Constitution Bench in the Indra Sawhney versus Union of India case.

"The high court further said the government will review the situation in near future so that it follows the rule of caution and does not forever continue with the exceptional circumstance and extraordinary situation. It is now the government's responsibility to strongly argue its case on July 12 in the apex court,'' he said.

The petitioner had pleaded that the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act breaches the 50% ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Indra Sawhney case, otherwise known as the 'Mandal verdict'.

The state government has already justified the reservation saying that the order of the high court proved that the legislature was capable of devising such a law.

The court has also accepted the report of the State Backward Classes Commission which had recommended reservation under exceptional circumstances and extraordinary situations.

