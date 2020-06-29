Day after Uddhav cautions people on COVID-19, Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till July 31

Maharashtra government on Monday extended lockdown provisions in the state till July 31, empowering local bodies to enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

The lockdown will not put a blanket ban on non-essential activities but concerned District Collectors and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control COVID-19, the state government said.

The ongoing restrictions would have expired on June 30 in the absence of an extension.

"All Government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more," the order issued by the state government said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday said the lockdown curbs in the state would continue beyond June 30.

Speaking to the people of Maharashtra in a televised address, Thackeray had ruled out easing the restrictions, adding the state still faces coronavirus threat.

"Will lockdown be lifted after June 30? The clear answer is no," Thackeray's office later said in a tweet.

Thackeray said there will be some restrictions in the state after June 30 but more relaxations will be offered gradually. "The state has now started the unlock process under the Mission Begin Again. There will be some restrictions even after June 30, but eventually more and more relaxations will be offered to the people," he said.