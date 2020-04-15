Day after migrant workers flood Bandra, self-proclaimed labour leader arrested for threatening protest

A day after the Maharashtra government was taken by surprise by a huge gathering of migrant workers, Mumbai Police arrested a man on Wednesday for threatening a protest by labourers in Kurla on April 18.

Thousands of labourers from other states assembled near Bandra railways station on the last day of the 21-day lockdown to go to their native cities and villages. While the lockdown has been extended till May 3, reports said a rumour was spread that those special trains were being run from there which would take them home.

Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the matter.

"I have ordered an investigation into the rumour that claimed trains to take migrants back home. Those found guilty of sparking such rumours will be dealt severely invoking the fullest force of law," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Soon after, a man, identified as Vinay Dubey, was detained by Navi Mumbai Police in Airoli and was handed over to Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening a huge protest by migrant labourers in Kurla on April 18. He was taken to Bandra Police Station and an FIR was filed under IPC sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. He will be produced before a local court later today.

It is not yet clear that he has been accused of spreading the rumour that triggered the gathering and protest of labourers on Tuesday.

Zee News has received a video of one Vinay Dubey from Mumbai. Dubey, who describes him as the leader of labourers in Mumbai, openly threatens the government and provokes migrant workers not to sit in their houses but to gather at the Bandra Railways station to stage a dharna.

His Facebook page is filled with posts threatening the government of protests if North Indians are taken home.

Dubey is Airoli native, whose family hails from Bhadoi in Uttar Pradesh, and has been associated with Raj Thackeray's MNS.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised labourers that they will be taken care of and they should stay put wherever they are during the lockdown.

"Almost 5.5-6 lakh migrant labour from different States are being provided breakfast and two meals a day, along with medical care. Despite these measures, they are a bit rattled. I would like to appeal to them that you are in our State and we will take care of you. Please do not panic," he said.

"We are taking care of their needs and requirements. The day the lockdown will be lifted, not just me, but the Central government will make arrangements for you to go back home. This is the time to confront the situation, in which we Hindustani never fall short. The Maharashtra Government will take care of you like the Chief Ministers of other States are doing for the people of Maharashtra," he added.

"Do not bring politics into this. Do not play with the sentiments of the poor. Don’t give things a different colour. I have warned earlier, if someone tries to create a law and order problem, the Maharashtra Government’s law will not spare them, regardless of who they are," he warned.

"The Government is acting for your betterment. The virus does not discriminate on caste, sex and religion. The lockdown will be removed once the danger passes," Thackery said.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with 2,684 cases and a death toll of 178. Mumbai, the country's financial capital, alone accounts for 1,756 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths, the state health department said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thackeray on Tuesday and expressed concern over gathering in Bandra. He said that such events would weaken the country's fight against the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Amit Shah said the state administration needs to stay vigilant to avoid such incidents.

Similar pictures of lockdown violations are also reported from Surat in Gujarat where hundreds of people were seen sitting on the streets to go to their homes. Surat is known for the business of diamond and cloth where a large number of workers from different parts of the country are employed.