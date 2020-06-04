Day after cyclone Nisarga, heavy rains lash Mumbai; several areas waterlogged

A day after cyclone Nisarg unleashed fury in several parts of Maharashtra, people in Mumbai witnessed a rainy Thursday morning.

Due to continuous rains, the King's Circle, Sion and other low-lying areas of Mumbai were flooded for a short time.

Apart from Mumbai, other areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar also received heavy downpour.

Around 50 mm of rainfall was recorded in Coloba and 25 mm in Santacruz, till 8.30 am, the Met department said. Mumbai has been cloudy since morning and it is raining intermittently.

Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near adjoining Alibaug on Wednesday, is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The coastal districts of Palghar and Raigad bore most of the brunt of the storm that brought high wind speeds and heavy downpour.