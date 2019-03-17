CSMT Bridge Collapse: Dodgy contractors kept it in the family

It's a tale of administrative wheels greased so well that no matter if a firm is blacklisted or penalised, it will still find a way to win crucial contracts — with much help from authorities, of course.



RPS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, the firm that repaired the Himalaya Bridge which collapsed on Thursday, was blacklisted by BMC in 2017. It was accused of a Rs 300 crore roadworks scam and found to have done substandard work. An FIR was registered against directors — Nitin and Ketan Rajmal Shah.



However, in August 2018, a firm called Ms Speco Infrastructure was chosen for roadwork projects worth Rs 120 crore. Ketan's wife Sejal Shah has a 90 per cent stake in Ms Speco Infrastructure, which got a repair contract for an SV Road bridge in Borivali West worth Rs 120 crore.



Meanwhile, a show cause notice has been issued to audit firm DD Desai Engineering Consultants and Analysts based on the report of Chief Engineer (Vigilance) released on Friday. The report had found the audit to be remiss in raising an alarm about the structural health of the Himalaya bridge.



The audit firm, in its August 2018 report, had given the FOB a clean bill of health. Yet, the bridge collapsed within a year, it's rusty load-bearing beams giving way to the weight of rush hour commuters. DD Desai has also been asked why they should not be blacklisted, all awarded contracts, withdrawn and payment, withheld. The firm has been asked to reply to this within 15 days. If they fail, the BMC will interpret that they have no defence.



A show cause notice has also been issued to RPS Infra. The firm is already facing seven years of suspension from all civic works. It has now been asked why it should not be blacklisted for another seven years. It has been given 15 days to reply.

Show Cause Notices

Based on Chief Engineer (Vigilance)’s report