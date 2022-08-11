Covid 4th wave: Mumbai witnesses surge in cases, records highest daily rise after July 1

File Photo

On Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed a 79 percent spike in daily Covid-19 cases. The city reported 852 Covid cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661.

On July 1, Mumbai reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually. Barring the first two days of this month, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 coronavirus infections every day.

The metropolis has been witnessing a steady rise in cases for the last few days. The tally of active cases surged past the 3,500-mark to reach 3,545, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Of the 852 cases, only 36 patients were symptomatic while the rest 816 were asymptomatic, it said.

A total of 9,670 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours raising the cumulative tally of the samples tested so far in Mumbai to 1,79,04,139. A day before, 6,580 tests were conducted in the city.

With 433 people discharged from hospitals after Covid-19 treatment, Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,06,079 on Wednesday, the bulletin said, adding that the case recovery rate is 98 percent.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases improved to 0.039 percent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the overall doubling days is 1,795.