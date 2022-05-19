Covid 4th wave: Mumbai's daily case count crosses 200 mark after three months

File Photo

Mumbai's single-day coronavirus infection tally crossed the 200-mark on Thursday after a gap of three months with 223 new cases, the civic body said.

On February 19 this year, the city had reported 201 Covid-19 cases, but the daily infection figure kept going down since then. However, over the past few days, there has been a gradual rise in the number of infections. There were 194 cases on Wednesday.

This calendar year's highest daily count was reported on February 17 with 259 cases.

With 223 fresh cases, Mumbai's caseload increased to 10,62,040, while the fatality figure remained unchanged at 19,566 as no patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also discharged 124 patients during the day, which increased the recovery count to 10,41,472.

There are 1,002 active patients in the city now. The civic body carried out 8,736 tests in the past 24 hours, raising the overall test count to 1,70,33,677.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 percent, while the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the metropolis between May 11 and 17 was 0.012 percent. The state capital's doubling rate now stands at 5,450 days.

Although the number of cases is rising, there is neither any containment zone in the city nor any building that has been sealed so far, the official said.