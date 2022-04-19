Covid 4th wave: Masks mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad as cases rise once again in Haryana

File photo

Over the last couple of days, India has been witnessing a slight surge in the number of Covid-19 cases per day, which has urged the authorities to leap into action and take necessary precautions to prevent an impending fourth wave of the pandemic.

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Haryana, the state government has decided to reiterate the mask mandate in several districts. Masks have now been made compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts, which fall in the NCR region.

This has been done in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Haryana as well as in Delhi. The national capital has recorded over 500 fresh cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with the daily positivity rate now standing at 7.72 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 234 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday, out of which, 198 cases were reported in Gurugram, while 21 were from Faridabad. This has prompted the state government to re-impose the mask mandate in the two areas.

Further, the Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to make wearing masks mandatory in six of its districts - Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat – over the recorded increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

India logged 2,183 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,30,44,280, while the active cases declined to 11,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala, the data updated at 8 am on April 18 stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 percent.

This comes just a few months after the third wave of the pandemic, which was led by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, subsided in India. The increase in cases has sparked speculations of a fourth wave of the pandemic hitting India soon.

(With agency inputs)

