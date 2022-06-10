Covid 4th wave: Maharashtra reports over 3,000 new cases, 12.74% positivity rate in Mumbai

Headlines

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Meet the man behind 10 famous Indian brands, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company

Dalai Lama admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul guide India to 6-wicket win over Australia

SBI PO 2023 admit card likely to be released soon at sbi.co.in, check latest update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Dalai Lama admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul guide India to 6-wicket win over Australia

10 effective yoga asanas to relieve chest congestion

Superfoods to eat in breakfast

Top 5 fastest bowlers to take 50 ODI World Cup wickets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Covid 4th wave: Maharashtra reports over 3,000 new cases, 12.74% positivity rate in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,956 were reported from Mumbai alone.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases and the positivity rate now reached 12.74% in the city. The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329. On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death.

Cases in Mumbai

With 1,956 new cases, Mumbai has reported the highest daily rise in infections since January 23, but no new death, a civic official said.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

In the first 10 days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May. Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Covid-19 4th wave to hit India soon? Top ICMR official says ‘no need to panic’

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 3

Meet IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal, wife of ex-IAS Abhishek Singh, who cracked UPSC with AIR 20

Salman Khan shares pic with mystery girl, teases special announcement tomorrow, fans ask ‘bhabhiji reveal?'

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack, her team says ‘unable to connect’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE