Covid 4th wave: Maharashtra reports over 3,000 new cases, 12.74% positivity rate in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new Covid-19 cases, of which 1,956 were reported from Mumbai alone.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, the highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases and the positivity rate now reached 12.74% in the city. The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329. On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death.

Cases in Mumbai

With 1,956 new cases, Mumbai has reported the highest daily rise in infections since January 23, but no new death, a civic official said.

On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199. The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

In the first 10 days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May. Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases.

