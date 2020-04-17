COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area cross 100, death toll 10

Congested Dharavi slum area in Mumbai has emerged a major coronavirus hotspot in Maharastra with the total number cases crossing 100 on Friday as 15 new patients were detected.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the number of cases in Dharavi is at 101. Three new cases each were found in Matunga labour camp, Muslim Nagarand Indira Nagar, two at Social Nagar and one each at Dr Baliga Nagar, Laxmi Chawl, Janata society and Sarvoday Society on Friday, the BMC official said.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient from the area died at Sion hospital, taking the death toll in the area to 10.

The densely populated area, said to be the largest slum in Asia, is a major worry for the Maharashtra government as social distancing and poor financial condition of the people pose a huge challenge.

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients with 3,236 infections so far.

34 more persons tested positive for the infection on Friday, an official said.

Of the new cases, the highest, 23, were recorded in Pune since Thursday evening, while six more persons were diagnosed with the infection in Mumbai, a state health department official said.

Four cases were detected in Malegaon town of Nashik district and one in Thane, he added.