Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra Cyber Police registers 161 cases against fake news, rumour mongering; 39 arrested

As the menace of fake news and rumour-mongering rises amid the lockdown over coronavirus, the Maharashtra Police has taken strong action that may vitiate the atmosphere in the state during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Cyber Police has registered 161 cases regarding fake news, rumours and hate speech over social media since the beginning of the lockdown on March 24. The highest number of 22 cases have been registered in Beed, followed by Kolhapur 13, Pune Rural 12, Mumbai 11 and Jalgaon 10 among others

Perpetrators are found to be mainly spreading rumours about COVID-19 and its treatment. There is a rising trend in hate speech cases also, as out of total registered cases, 73 cases are about hate speech over social media. Total 39 accused have been arrested and 33 identified.

In the last 48 hours, a total of 30 FIR registered in Maharashtra about fake news, rumours and hate speech on social media and other online messaging channels regarding coronavirus. WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok are mostly misused by perpetrators for these activities, the state government said.

Maharashtra Police has been proactively enforcing the cyber laws in the state and has also released an advisory earlier this week detailing Dos and Don'ts for WhatsApp Group members and admins, it said.

Cyber Police is making coordinated awareness efforts to reach to common citizen to sensitize about fake news, rumours and hate speech through social media handles of each district. The platforms and intermediaries are also being notified to filter the fake news video and posts to reduce their spread.

The Central Government has also advised states and UTs to fight fake news, hate speech and rumour-mongering as an all-out battle is being waged against the COVID-19 outbreak. The Cabinet Secretary and the Union Home Secretary have written letters to all the state governments to strictly implement measures to stop fake news.

Maharashtra Cyber Police have advised citizens not to forward fake news and rumours.

People have been asked to spot the creators and super spreaders and inform the nearest police station or report to Cyber Cell. It has also advised the public to verify and fact check before sharing or forwarding any news or information.

Always follow and rely on official sources in such time for authentic information, the Cyber Police said in an appeal.