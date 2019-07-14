Cops rescue abducted Mumbai contractor

The main accused has been identified as Soheb Khan, a resident of Saharnarpur in Uttrakhand who is reportedly a property dealer.

A kidnapped Mumbai-based construction contractor, Mohammed Mujeeb Shaikh (49), was rescued by the city police from Dehradun, Uttrakhand. Shaikh was apparently kidnapped after he travelled on a business deal using a ticket sent by the kidnapper who he owed money.



The main accused has been identified as Soheb Khan, a resident of Saharnarpur in Uttrakhand who is reportedly a property dealer. According to the police, Khan offered Shaikh to come to Uttrakhand to purchase a mango farm at a low cost and even sent him a flight ticket for his troubles.



On June 30, the police said, Shaikh took the flight to Dehradun and met Soheb at the Jolly Grant Airport. Soheb then offered to take him to the guest house, but instead kidnapped him and kept him at a bungalow on the mango farm. Initial inquiries by the police show that Shaikh owed Khan money from their earlier business dealings.



Two days after kidnapping Shaikh, Khan called his family and asked for a Rs 1 lakh ransom; he also directed them to not to inform to police, threatening to kill Shaikh. All the calls were made using WhatsApp on Shaikh's cellphone.



The family initially managed to arrange the ransom and even transferred the amount to the accused's bank account. However, Khan then asked for an additional Rs 3 lakh, which is when the family decided to approach Chunabhatti police and register an FIR.



An officer from Chunabhatti police station said, "We registered the FIR in this case and after tracing the mobile location of the victim, we took Uttarakhand local police's help and arrested four accused on Tuesday night. The accused revealed that they wanted to recover Rs 7.5 lakh due sum from the victim, which he had not paid over the last few months. The accused are currently in the custody of the Uttarakhand police."