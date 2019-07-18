'Collapsed portion was part of property card', says BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi

"The collapsed portion of the Kesarbai Building is a part of the same property card since the assessment was done in 1994. We will make an inquiry about how it had become part of the property card and then take action about it," clarified Praveen Pardeshi, commissioner of the BMC. The commissioner has been answered councillors query in the Standing Committee Meeting on Wednesday.

Initially, BMC claimed that the said building belongs to Mhada and the houses were paying less. As per the Mhada claim, they sent letters to the BMC and tenants/occupants about the illegal construction under the repair of building 25 C in 1989 and 1990. As per the explanation of the commissioner of BMC, "As per record, there is a mention of garage plus godown and ground plus four floors on the property card since 1994 but there isn't any building plan or original as well as an extension attached." It means the civic body has collected property tax including a cess which goes to Mhada.

Councillor and members of the standing committee have demanded immediate action on the assistant commissioner of B Ward and designated officers responsible for the Kesarbai Building collapsed. Rais Shaikh, group leader of Samajwadi Party stated that the organised crime is going on in B Ward and many buildings with illegal additional floors have been constructed."

Congress leader in BMC, Ravi Raja, termed it a manmade disaster.

"If we can clear the debris within 3-4 hours instead of three days, we can save the life of the people which injured under the debris and lack of oxygen." Rakhi Jadhav, group leader of Nationalist Congress Party also suggested improving disaster management as per the topography of the wards. She demanded to call municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to the Standing Committee and cleared BMC's stand on the said building.

Makarand Navekar, corporator of BJP and chairperson of ward committee filed written complaint about five ongoing unauthorised construction work to the assistant commissioner of B ward on July 15, but nothing has happened yet.