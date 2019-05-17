City tops in hypertension cases recorded in Maharashtra

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

City tops in hypertension cases recorded in Maharashtra

Medical condition is major contributing risk factor to heart disease, say experts

article-main
Latest News

Anagha Sawant

Updated: May 17, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While the recent non-communicable disease screening initiative by the public health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that every fourth person in Mumbai suffers from hypertension, the National Health Mission data showed Mumbai had a maximum number of hypertension cases in hospitals' outpatient department (OPD) across the state in 2018-19.

In Mumbai, around 1,78,097 patients were treated last year of which 1,77,341 were treated in a public hospital and 756 in private hospitals. Second highest city to have hypertension cases is Pune (1,07,850 cases) followed by Nashik (83,915 cases).

As per the health management information system (HMIS) data, last year in 2018-19, Maharashtra recorded around 9,37,047 hypertension cases in hospitals of which hardly 874 were treated in private hospitals.

According to the doctors, patients who suffer from an existing condition of hypertension apart from checking their blood pressure, need to follow the intake of prescribed medication regularly.

"Hypertension is a major contributing risk factor for heart disease. Prevalence of hypertension in young individuals is on the rise. One of the main reasons is that they are less likely to seek medical attention as they feel that they are absolutely fit and fine. It can thus remain undetected for a long time," shares Dr Ramakanta Panda, heart surgeon and vice chairman of Asian Heart Institute.

"A person is known to be hypertensive when his/her blood pressure remains more than 140 mm Hg systolic and 90 mm Hg diastolic. If you have never been diagnosed with hypertension and you have no other serious medical problems, the American Heart Association recommends that you have your blood pressure checked at least once every 2 years," adds Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, senior cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute.

BEATING THE STRESS

Every fourth person in Mumbai suffers from hypertension

THE NUMBER OF CASES LAST YEAR

9,37,047 – Total number of cases in Maharashtra on OPD basis

1,78,097 – Total number of cases in Mumbai on OPD basis

1,07,850 – Total number of cases in Pune on OPD basis

83915 – Total number of cases in Nashik on OPD basis 

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

Follow a diet: The diet should contain low fat, less salt and more vegetables and fruits along with whole grain cereals.

Regular Exercise: Regular exercise is as important as taking medicines. Physical exercise does not only help control your blood pressure but also aids weight loss, blood sugar regulation, and stress management

Control weight: Obesity is one of the major risk factors for high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Your blood pressure can rise with an increase in body weight.

Manage stress: Yoga, meditation, adequate sleep, and positive thinking are some of the strategies to manage your stress. If needed one should consult a stress management expert.

Avoid Alcohol: Excess alcohol consumption can lead to hypertension. It is better to completely avoid alcohol. If consumed, it is advisable to limit the intake to one or two drinks per week only.

Say no to Smoking: Smoking is a risk factor for many other diseases including hypertension and should be stopped completely.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE