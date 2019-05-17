City tops in hypertension cases recorded in Maharashtra

Medical condition is major contributing risk factor to heart disease, say experts

While the recent non-communicable disease screening initiative by the public health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that every fourth person in Mumbai suffers from hypertension, the National Health Mission data showed Mumbai had a maximum number of hypertension cases in hospitals' outpatient department (OPD) across the state in 2018-19.

In Mumbai, around 1,78,097 patients were treated last year of which 1,77,341 were treated in a public hospital and 756 in private hospitals. Second highest city to have hypertension cases is Pune (1,07,850 cases) followed by Nashik (83,915 cases).

As per the health management information system (HMIS) data, last year in 2018-19, Maharashtra recorded around 9,37,047 hypertension cases in hospitals of which hardly 874 were treated in private hospitals.

According to the doctors, patients who suffer from an existing condition of hypertension apart from checking their blood pressure, need to follow the intake of prescribed medication regularly.

"Hypertension is a major contributing risk factor for heart disease. Prevalence of hypertension in young individuals is on the rise. One of the main reasons is that they are less likely to seek medical attention as they feel that they are absolutely fit and fine. It can thus remain undetected for a long time," shares Dr Ramakanta Panda, heart surgeon and vice chairman of Asian Heart Institute.

"A person is known to be hypertensive when his/her blood pressure remains more than 140 mm Hg systolic and 90 mm Hg diastolic. If you have never been diagnosed with hypertension and you have no other serious medical problems, the American Heart Association recommends that you have your blood pressure checked at least once every 2 years," adds Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, senior cardiologist, Asian Heart Institute.

BEATING THE STRESS

Every fourth person in Mumbai suffers from hypertension

THE NUMBER OF CASES LAST YEAR

9,37,047 – Total number of cases in Maharashtra on OPD basis

1,78,097 – Total number of cases in Mumbai on OPD basis

1,07,850 – Total number of cases in Pune on OPD basis

83915 – Total number of cases in Nashik on OPD basis

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

Follow a diet: The diet should contain low fat, less salt and more vegetables and fruits along with whole grain cereals.

Regular Exercise: Regular exercise is as important as taking medicines. Physical exercise does not only help control your blood pressure but also aids weight loss, blood sugar regulation, and stress management

Control weight: Obesity is one of the major risk factors for high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Your blood pressure can rise with an increase in body weight.

Manage stress: Yoga, meditation, adequate sleep, and positive thinking are some of the strategies to manage your stress. If needed one should consult a stress management expert.

Avoid Alcohol: Excess alcohol consumption can lead to hypertension. It is better to completely avoid alcohol. If consumed, it is advisable to limit the intake to one or two drinks per week only.

Say no to Smoking: Smoking is a risk factor for many other diseases including hypertension and should be stopped completely.