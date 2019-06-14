Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has agreed to reinstate internal SSC marks: Aaditya Thackeray

Seeking extra divisions in junior colleges for SSC board students, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to reinstate internal evaluation system for state board students in Standard X to ensure a level playing field with CBSE and ICSE students.

“We sought to restore internal marks for SSC students from this year. Earlier, students were given two hours to solve papers with 80 marks and the same time was given when the marks were increased to 100,” said Aaditya, who had a meeting with Fadnavis on late Wednesday night regarding the issue.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had changed the examination pattern and done away with the 20 internal marks given to students. This, parents and faculty claimed, did away with a level playing field for these students via-a-vis those from other boards, who are given the same.

He said that Fadnavis has also agreed to make special provision for more seats/division in colleges only for this year to accommodate SSC students, who otherwise wouldn’t get admissions due to the “fiasco” of scrapping of the internal marks.

The internal evaluation of 20 marks had been discontinued last year. The system existed between 2008 and 2018.

During the meeting, he also discussed with the chief minister the implementation of drought relief measures and steps to provide relief to women farm labourers and students.

Aaditya, however, remained tight-lipped on speculations that he may be the first from the Thackeray family to enter electoral politics by contesting the state assembly polls from Mumbai, saying he would respond at an appropriate time.

“More than my personal political career, issues concerning students and farmers are more important. I would again meet the CM when the monsoon session begins next week,” he said.

To a question on his goal and priorities, Aaditya said his only wish is to ensure he always does good work.

