FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...

Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, goes past Babar Azam with unprecedented youth cricket feat

IMD weather update: Cold wave, dense fog to continue in North India; check forecast for Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana

Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return

SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Amid tensions with India, Bangladesh temporarily halts visa services due to...

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash

Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

HomeMumbai

MUMBAI

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

According to officials from the CR, the first coach of the train, in which garbage and muck collected from tracks and railway lines were collected, got engulfed in flames around 8:30 pm. Here are more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 11:18 PM IST

Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla
The incident occurred near the Kurla railway station in Mumbai.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Train services in the main line of the Central Railway (CR) were hit on Thursday evening (January 8) after a coach of a train filled with muck and garbage caught fire. The incident occurred near the Kurla railway station in Mumbai, where the train was reportedly stabled in the siding line. According to officials from the CR, the first coach of the train, in which garbage and muck collected from tracks and railway lines were stored, got engulfed in flames around 8:30 pm. The train had been parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations.

Fire teams were immediately rushed to the site to bring the blaze under the control. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a CR official said: "This muck special coach that caught fire was standing at the EMU siding in Kurla. We immediately began taking all necessary measures to douse the fire." Authorities were forced to briefly switch off the overhead cable (OHE), which supplies 25000 volt electricity to trains, so as to douse the fire, leading to disruption in services. "We had to suspend the rail traffic on the UP Slow (towards CSMT) line, temporarily until the firefighting was completed. The fire was doused at 8:55 pm and soon after that the OHE was restored to enable resumption of train services," an official said, as per the report.

Officials further said that the cause of fire was not yet known and an investigation was ongoing. Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out at the Tuni railway station in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
DNA TV Show: ED vs CM Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe; faces social media backlash
Shaheen Afridi re-ignites Indo-Pak rivalry with 'spirit of sportsmanship' jibe
Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla
Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train in Mumbai's Kurla
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to partnership with...
US-Venezuela conflict: Delcy Rodrigues issues BIG statement against US, opens to
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job at Meesho due to...
Meet Megha Agarwal, IIT Delhi alumna, who has resigned Rs 2.29 crore salary job
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement