Central Railway services hit as fire beaks out in train filled with garbage in Mumbai's Kurla

Train services in the main line of the Central Railway (CR) were hit on Thursday evening (January 8) after a coach of a train filled with muck and garbage caught fire. The incident occurred near the Kurla railway station in Mumbai, where the train was reportedly stabled in the siding line. According to officials from the CR, the first coach of the train, in which garbage and muck collected from tracks and railway lines were stored, got engulfed in flames around 8:30 pm. The train had been parked between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations.

Fire teams were immediately rushed to the site to bring the blaze under the control. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a CR official said: "This muck special coach that caught fire was standing at the EMU siding in Kurla. We immediately began taking all necessary measures to douse the fire." Authorities were forced to briefly switch off the overhead cable (OHE), which supplies 25000 volt electricity to trains, so as to douse the fire, leading to disruption in services. "We had to suspend the rail traffic on the UP Slow (towards CSMT) line, temporarily until the firefighting was completed. The fire was doused at 8:55 pm and soon after that the OHE was restored to enable resumption of train services," an official said, as per the report.

Officials further said that the cause of fire was not yet known and an investigation was ongoing. Earlier in the day, a fire had broken out at the Tuni railway station in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.