Central Railway adds another Rajdhani on CSMT-Delhi route

Starting tomorrow, Mumbaikars wanting to take Rajdhani trains to Delhi have more to look at. The Central Railway (CR) will add another train which will make it's frequency four days a week starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

For long, people have been complaining that taking Rajdhani to Delhi has been difficult as it used to depart from Mumbai Central station only; until January this year when the first CSMT-Delhi Rajdhani started.

Sources said that the CR has already received the rake from Western Railway on which necessary changes are being done.

DAYS AND CITIES The Rajdhani Express shall now operate on four days – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Moreover, cities like Nashik, Jalgaon and Bhopal too will be connected by the new route

These include nameplates identifying the station of departure and destination; apart from other necessary works. The new train will have approximately 20 coaches.

"We are ready to roll out the new Rajdhani train. This will ensure that CSMT-Delhi Rajdhani runs four days a week," said a senior CR official.

It shall operate on four days – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal is expected to announce this train's departure from CSMT.

At present, the frequency of this train is two days a week. They will be running this train using push-pull method wherein one engine each will be attached at the front and back of the train for more power, speed and efficiency.

When the train first started in January this year, it used to take 20 hours or more for the journey but now with this method, it is expected to take 16 hours.

Over the past few months, this Rajdhani Express has become popular among Mumbaikars which allows them to board from CSMT and Kalyan.

Moreover, cities like Nashik, Jalgaon and Bhopal too have been connected by the Rajdhani Express route. It is apparently the first Rajdhani in the state which will takes detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat.