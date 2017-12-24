Headlines

Ceaper flats: Amboli police on lookout for accused trio

The wanted accused have duped several persons of crore of rupees, providing them with provisional allotment letters of MMRDA, that were found to be fake.

Vallabh Ozarkar

Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 01:12 AM IST

The Amboli police are on the lookout for three persons who are instrumental in duping people with a promise of allotting Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) flats at a cheaper rate.

The wanted accused have duped several persons of crore of rupees, providing them with provisional allotment letters of MMRDA, that were found to be fake.

According to the police, they are probing two separate cases where in a gang of three persons have duped the complainants by promising MMRDA flats at a cheap rate. The police said while in the first case, the accused, who posed as one working with MMRDA office, had told an agent that there are flats which cost Rs 25 lakh and that he can bring prospective buyers. Following this, the agent brought three flat buyers. The accused promised them to give flats for Rs 25 lakh each and asked to pay the money to the agent after which they will get the allotment letters from MMRDA.

"Thinking that the offer is genuine and cheap, one of the complainants paid money for four flats and others paid money for two flats. The accused also gave them allotment letters of the flats. But when it was verified with MMRDA, it turned out to be bogus allotment letters. We had written letter to MMRDA asking if they have allotted these letters but in their reply they called it as fake letters," said a police officer from Amboli police station.

"The accused are since then at large and we are trying to trace them. The accused's modus operandi is to roam around MMRDA offices, posing as MMRDA officials, and target agents who have prospective flat buyers. They would lure the agents with hefty commission to bring buyers and would hand over them fake allotment letters," said another police officer.

"A case of cheating and forgery has been registered and further probe is on," said Bharat Gaikwad, Senior Inspector of Amboli police station.

In another case in the MMRDA flat allotment scam, the DN Nagar police had last week arrested two conmen who would lure poor women and take money from them by promising MMRDA flats. The police said the two have duped 11 women of lakhs of rupees.

