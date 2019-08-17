Caste-igated teacher files plaint against duo

A 30-year-old teacher of Shivner Vidya Mandir High School in Sakinaka has registered a police complaint against the chairman of the school trust and his son for allegedly hurling caste slurs at him and also assaulting him over administrative issues.

Victim Deepak Mahala approached the Sakinaka police on Wednesday stating that the accused duo identified as Gajanan Dongre and his son Jitendra Dongre did not allow him to sign the attendance muster and abused him for being an adivasi. Protesting the incident, around 10 school staff stepped of the school in the rains. Later, the police was called to the spot to handle the situation.

Mahala was having troubles with Gajanan after the latter refused to pay a small chunk of his salary to waive off losses amounting to Rs 80 lakh faced by the school, said a police officer.

"In July, this year, Mahala along with 9 other teachers approached the principal over non-payment of salary for two months. The principal asked them to get in touch with Gajanan who asked them to contact the education inspector.

The inspector, after making them wait for a day outside his office, agreed to look into the matter. Next day when Mahala went to sign the attendance muster, he was abused and assaulted by the duo," said a police officer.

The duo also threatened to expel Mahala. When staffs got to know about the incident, they joined him outside the school gate to protest against the atrocities. The police later intervened and then lodged an FIR against the father-son duo, "We have registered a case under the section of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and further investigation is underway," the officer added.