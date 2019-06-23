Cases of hepatitis on rise: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

As per reports around 100 to 120 cases of hepatitis have been reported this year till now, wheras 94 cases were reported last year.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s public health department had recorded an increase in the number of hepatitis cases as compared to other monsoon-related illness like dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and others. As per reports around 100 to 120 cases of hepatitis have been reported this year till now, wheras 94 cases were reported last year.



Hepatitis A and E are water-borne diseases and are transmitted through contaminated food and water. Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer from civic-run public health department, said, "We haven't received any report regarding increase in number of monsoon-related illnesses so far. There are few hepatitis cases reported across the wards. Exact number of cases will be colated and reported by the end of June. As a preventive measure, we have undertaken sanitation campaigns related to food and water across the wards in the city."



Citizens can be infected with hepatitis A if they drink or eat anything that is already carries a virus. It is very common among young children. According to the doctors, the citizens should take care of the hygiene, sanitation and maintain cleanliness.



Dr Sonal Saste, consultant paediatrics, Surya Hospital, said, "This virus predominantly affects the liver. The symptoms for this illness could be fever, nausea vomiting, loss of appetite, tiredness and pain in abdomen."