Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to not compensate victims in open manhole mishaps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it clear once again that it will not pay compensation for road accidents, death due to open manhole, well or honey bee sting in the gardens. The demand comes from a corporator, and in a written reply, the municipal commissioner refused to compensate.
Last year, two people died in the foot overbridge collapse, six people died due to falling in gutter/drain/pit and four were killed in road related issues. More than 50 people were injured in such accidents. Every year Mumbaikars face issued due to potholes, road works, open manholes. Corporator Shahnawaz Sheikh demanded compensation for these victims on the lines of the compensation paid by the BMC for tree fall victims. Shaikh mentioned in his demand that several people have died and have got injured due to open manhole, potholes, trenches, falling in well, honeybee sting etc. The BMC is responsible for it either directly or indirectly. However, the BMC, in a written response, told the corporator that this would not be possible. "Many projects are undertaken by the contractors and the compensation will be given under the general condition of the contract. If the road is not being maintained by a contractor, it is the local ward office's responsibility to do so," said municipal commissioner in the written response.