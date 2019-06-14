Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to not compensate victims in open manhole mishaps

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it clear once again that it will not pay compensation for road accidents, death due to open manhole, well or honey bee sting in the gardens. The demand comes from a corporator, and in a written reply, the municipal commissioner refused to compensate.



Last year, two people died in the foot overbridge collapse, six people died due to falling in gutter/drain/pit and four were killed in road related issues. More than 50 people were injured in such accidents. Every year Mumbaikars face issued due to potholes, road works, open manholes. Corporator Shahnawaz Sheikh demanded compensation for these victims on the lines of the compensation paid by the BMC for tree fall victims. Shaikh mentioned in his demand that several people have died and have got injured due to open manhole, potholes, trenches, falling in well, honeybee sting etc. The BMC is responsible for it either directly or indirectly. However, the BMC, in a written response, told the corporator that this would not be possible. "Many projects are undertaken by the contractors and the compensation will be given under the general condition of the contract. If the road is not being maintained by a contractor, it is the local ward office's responsibility to do so," said municipal commissioner in the written response.





BMC has made policy in 2010, according to which the civic body pays compensation to the kin of the victims who die due to tree fall. Ex-corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar had moved a notice of motion demanding the compensation for other victims also. But last year BMC administration refused to do so. Besides, BMC does not have a policy for awarding compensation.Between 2013 and 2017, as many as 14,936 people died in India due to pothole-related road accidents. In the last year, 2018, 153 people died and 599 people injured in the various incidents including fire, drawing, tree collapse, road accidents etc. Seven people died in the bridge collapse incident on March 14.